The heart-wrenching incident of the rape of a mother and four years old little child has shaken the country. I am in the state of melancholy and grievance for my innocent people who are victims of rape and the extortion. They feel no security in their own country. It seems we have no morality, ethics, and humanity. Every day we witness the gang rapes of underage girls and little children who are angels.

The recent incident of gang rape in Kashmore speaks volumes of helplessness and inhumanity. The gang-rape perpetrator along with his friend has kept this innocent mother and daughter for three days. He has no fear of being exposed and taken by police for vindication. It is a blot on society that there is an incremental rise in cases even though we have condemned and have drafted a legal punishment for the rapist. Here are some points that I suggest are the reasons for a drastic increase in the cases of rape.

1. Our judicial procedure is very slow in punishing the heinous criminals

2. Children have no education about body protection

3. Our government response to catch these culprits is very sluggish

4. The law-abiding forces fail to ensure security.

These above-mentioned factors are the reasons that we are victimized and the culprits are at freehand. The government has to ensure the security and abide by the law enforcers to bring the deviant persons and let them have the most severe punishment. These paedophiles have no religion and family of their own because they have no mercy for children and helpless women. It is desirable if the punishment of castrating and life imprisonment must be given to them so that they live permanently with shame that their action was inhuman and a blot on the society where they are to live.

If there is a delay in justice in such heinous cases then we can expect more cases of the same nature. The pendency in the cases reap the frustration and the culprit takes the chance to go for another crime. This procrastination is not favoured in the real justice system. The Islamic justice system is flawless and speedy in the dispensation of justice.

May God guide us to the right path.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.