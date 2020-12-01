Share:

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that there was immense potential for increasing the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and United Republic of Tanzania alongside enhancing the economic and trade connectivity with African countries. Ministry of Commerce assured the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) of Pakistan’s full support to further enhancing Pakistan’s trade with Tanzania and Africa under the “Look Africa Policy Initiative” of the Ministry of Commerce, the advisor said this on his official twitter account. He said that it was an honour for the Ministry of Commerce to receive President of the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Paul Koyi. The ministry of commerce acknowledged his important role in facilitating trade and investment between the two countries.