LAHORE-Remington Stars and Honda Chenab Colts carved out contrastive victories in the U Micro Finance LPC Super League 2020 opening day matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Remington Stars were in sublime form and outclassed Black Horse Paints by 13-3. Right from the word go, Remington Stars dominated the match and kept their supremacy intact till the end, which helped them win the encounter with a huge margin of 13-3. From the winning side, Raja Jalal Arslan emerged as hero of the day as he smashed in superb six goals while the remaining contribution came from Agha Musa Ali Khan (three goals), Bilal Noon and Basil Khokhar (a brace each). From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, the only goal was scored by Faisal Khan.

The second match of the day was played under American system where three teams played two matches each of two chukkers and after tough fights, Honda Chenab Colts emerged as the winners. In the first two-chukker match, Honda Chenab Colts narrowly defeated spirited Remington Gladiators team by 3½-3 and after that, they once again faced tough fight from Zacky Farms, and once again they managed to win the crucial match with a close margin of 2-1½. In the third two-chukker match, Zacky Farms though played well against Remington Gladiators and outpaced them by 5½-1 but their efforts were futile in the end.

Today (Tuesday), two matches will be played in the league. In the first match of the day, Sheikhoo Warriors will take on Athar’s Marketing Champions at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the day, AR|PR-Saukf United will vie against Nagina Group at 3:00 pm.