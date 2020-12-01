Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal govt has posted Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information group as Additional Secretary Information and Braodcasting Division. Establishment Division has issued the notification in this regard. She has been given additional charge of post of Director General/ Principal Information Officer (DG/PIO). According to the notification, “Shahera Shahid, a BS-21 officer of Information group, presently posted as Director General/Principal Information Officer (DG/PIO), Press Information Department (PID), Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Information and Broadcasting Division with immediate effect and until further orders. The officer is also assigned the additional charge of the post of DG/PIO, PID Islamabad with immediate effect and further orders.”