FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Monday that a comprehensive strategy would be evolved for regional development and completion of public welfare schemes. During an introductory meeting with local parliamentarians here, the commissioner said that a close liaison would be developed with them to utilize the available resources for public welfare. Parliamentarians Sheikh Khuram Shahzad, Ch Asim Nazir, Ajmal Cheema, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Ch Ali Akhtar, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Adil Pervez, Mian Waris Aziz, Ferdous Rai and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were also present on the occasion. The commissioner said that solid measures were being adopted for improving the services of government departments/institutions to resolve the outstanding issues of people. The performance of different departments was also being monitored, he said. The Commissioner said that parliamentarians would be consulted for the development and uplift of the district.

He also requested them to give their proposals for development and

coordinate with the divisional and district administration in this regard.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali told the meeting that a summary was being sent

to the Punjab government for working on Rs 13 billion package announced by the Chief Minister Punjab.

The parliamentarians welcomed the commissioner on his posting and hoped that he would give

priority to development of the district.