HYDERABAD - The chairman, department of Sindhi, University of Sindh Dr Ishaque Samejo on Monday informed that a condolence reference would be held today morning at the premises of the department. The condolence reference is being organised in memory of two former teachers Dr Ghulam Ali Alana and Dr Abdul Jabbar Abid Laghari will be held today in the premises of the department, Dr Samejo informed and advised all of those who wish to participate to follow the SOPs and maintain social distancing during the event.