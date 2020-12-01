Share:

The Sindh government’s appeal in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) against Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict on unpaid labour is poor showing on part of the provincial administration.

The SHC’s verdict that struck down Section-6 of the Sindh Tenancy (Amendment) Act, 2013 and amended Section 24-C of the Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950 was a landmark decision in protecting the fundamental rights of the peasants and farmers. One cannot but feel sympathetic to the Hari Welfare Associations (HWA) that accuses the provincial government of siding with feudal lords. The government’s appeal means that it wants the SCP to reverse the decision of the SHC to enable the landed gentry to exploit the unprotected peasants who work on the lands of feudal lords.

The provincial government’s appeal means the government is trying to push tens of thousands of the haris to serfdom. It hurts to see that People’s Party Pakistan (PPP), which used to be the last hope of the poor, has decided to ignore their concerns and cries. Appealing in the country’s apex court means that the provincial setup is trampling upon the meek chances of protecting the rights of the poor farmers.

Sadly, the Sindh government’s behaviour on the matter from the first day to this moment is problematic. Hopefully, the honourable SCP will reject the provincial government’s appeal, as the verdict of SHC is firmly grounded on the constitutional provisions. It is not too late for the Sindh government to withdraw its appeal and act according to the directions of the SHC to protect the poor peasants from the abuse of the landlords.