Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Tarakai on Monday advised students to pay special attention to homework and assignments so that their marks would be counted in the annual examination.

Talking to media during his visit to Government Higher Secondary School Cantt No. 1 here, the minister said students in all schools in the province were called to take only one class in a week in which they were given homework and assignments. He directed that all school administration and students should follow the SOPs as violations of the instructions would result in legal action.

During the visit Director Education Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim and District Education Officer Peshawar also accompanied the minister.

Shahram Tarakai inspected various classes on the occasion and encouraged the students to implement SOPs. Responding a question, he said that the second wave of Corona was very dangerous which claimed hundreds of lives. Criticising opposition parties’ alliance PDMs, he said they were stubborn and playing with the lives of the people.

Referring to the provision of facilities in schools, the provincial education minister said that the facilities were being provided to schools by parents’ teachers council (PTC). About 25,000 vacancies had been advertised for the availability of teachers across the province including merged districts, he said. The Education Department, he added, was also taking steps for online classes through WhatsApp groups, social media and Education Department website.

Shahram Tarkai said, “I am personally monitoring the entire system. Instructions have also been issued to all District Education Officers and Education Monitoring Authority to ensure implementation of SOPs and provide facilities to students.”