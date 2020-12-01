Share:

Peshawar - Tribal Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) on Monday announced that due to necessary maintenance work at 132KV GSS Bara, power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 to 03:00 pm on December 1 and 2 for improvement of system.

According to a press release issued here, Tesco spokesperson said that areas connected with 11KV Ghee Mill, 11 KV Old and new Karigar, 11 KV Spin Qabar, 11 KV New and old Bara, 11 KV New and Old Nala, 11 KV Silk Factory, 11 KV Iqbal Steel, 11 KV Javed Steel , 11 KV Naseeb Steel, 11 KV Rahmat Steel, 11 KV Bara City , 11 KV Dua Steel, 11 KV Umer Steel Bara Industry, 11 KV Abid Steel, 11 KV Shahid Steel, 11 KV Zahir Shah Steel, 11 KV Dawood Steel and 11 KV Riaz Steel will be affected due to the work.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by the consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work. The company has asked the consumers to utilise electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.