LAHORE - All Pakistan Textile Mills Association delegation, led by its Chairman Adil Bashir, called on Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday.

Chairman APTMA apprised the minister about the issues related to water charges, excise duty, electricity and social security audit of industries. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that textile is an important sector of the national economy and its problems will be solved on priority basis. He said that huge export orders for textile sector is a good omen. He said the government cannot afford to close the factory even for a day. He said that the country was facing another severe wave of corona and cases were on the rise. He said that government guidelines should be fully implemented to keep the wheel of the industry moving. He said that the government has to save people from both hunger and disease. The government has given relief of Rs 56 billion in taxes for the promotion of commercial activities. The government’s energy support package will also help industries. He said that the industry has also suffered due to costly power projects in the past. He said that social security would not send notices regarding future audits of industries. He directed the Social Security Department to take back these notices. In the current situation of Corona, the government has to provide facilities to the industrialists to keep the wheel of the industry moving.

FASHION, TEXTILE SECTOR CAN EARN HUGE FOREIGN EXCHANGE

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Tariq Misbah on Monday offered all-out help for fashion & textile sector, saying that this sector can earn huge foreign exchange for the country.

He was speaking at a meeting with the renowned fashion designers of Pakistan at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Convener of LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & Textile Nabeel Iftikhar, Hassan Sheheryar of HSY, Sam Dada, Aqeel Iftikhar of Nabeel & Aqeel, Ahmad Elahi, Haroon Arora, Mian Jabbar Khalid, Shahid Nazir and former LCCI Vice President Faisal Iqbal Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said it would not be wrong to say that textile sector of Pakistan is a pillar of economy as it contributes 60% to the national exports with a great volume of $12.8 billion. He said that luckily, textile sector is booming as international buyers have diverted to Pakistan from other regional countries due to corona. He said that recently Prime Minister has also underlined the rapid growth of textile industry and shortage of human resources is being witnessed as well.

He said that Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange through export of fashion industry if it succeeds to catch the attention of western buyers. They are buying hand-made embroidery and products for fashion industry from other regional countries despite the fact that Pakistan has far better expertise.

He said that all those people are not just workers but artists who are doing embroidery, stitching and other related works.

He said that government and private sector should work together to change the perception of Pakistan through finest quality work and art that is fit for international fashion industry.

The LCCI chief said that fashion industry of Pakistan can get a good share from the international fashion market worth billions of dollars. He said that from 220 million population of Pakistan, women comprise of more than 50 percent of it. Through introducing new projects, a large number of population can be benefitted and contribute in national economy.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that Pakistan’s fashion designing and clothing industry has become an important dimension for national economy because of its export potential. He said that decision makers should realize its significance in view of its huge potential for future expansion and give all possible facilities.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Fashion & Textile Nabeel Iftikhar said that we have to promote our fashion industry to secure an important place in the international market. He said that collaboration between Pakistani and international fashion designers can be a milestone and can help earn huge foreign exchange for the country. He said that Pakistan’s hand-made embroidery can be merged with the designs of other countries.