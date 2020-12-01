Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - A special advance party from UAE arrived in Cholistan on Monday by a special plane in connection with preparations for next week’s personal visit of Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The special plane of UAE Air Force, which landed at Chandna Airport, some 50 km from here, carried with it vehicles to be used in houbara hunting with special tents and Royal Guards. Sources said more advance parties were expected in the next one to two days. The parties will also reach Cholistan from the UAE on special flights. It may be recalled that UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is expected to arrive in Rahim Yar Khan on a personal visit next week.