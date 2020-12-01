Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Colonies and Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Monday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed different matters. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as bandits’ brigade, adding that unnatural opposition alliance was meant for saving their booty. The opposition was unconcerned about the public issues, he emphasised.

He said the government permitted holding of the meeting by removing all obstacles but despite that, all the opposition parties could collect a few thousand people.

The Multan show had ended in the fiasco and it was a writing on the wall for the PDM, the CM remarked and advised the opposition to shun meetings now. The chief minister asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gave a new identity to South Punjab by setting up a separate secretariat to solve public problems at the grassroots. “The PDM’s unscrupulous elements could not hoodwink the people and the opposition should realize that the government would complete its tenure,” he added.

On the occasion, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan advised the opposition to wait for next elections instead of spreading coronavirus, adding, it had been proved that Multan was a hub of PTI and opposition was frustrated. He said the gathering of the frustrated people remained disappointed and the political value of the PDM had been exposed at Ghanta Ghar Chowk Multan. He said the hands of the PDM leaders were stained with corruption and the alliance was facing frustration. The opposition was not interested in public service but was striving for power to mint money again, he added.

Condoles loss of lives in road accident

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Sheikhupura. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He also sought a report about the accident and directed the administration, as well as the elected representatives, to provide and monitor the best medical facilities being provided to the injured.

Condoles death of Sahibzada Farooq Ali

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Speaker National Assembly and legal expert Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and said that Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan was a symbol of high moral values in politics and his services will long be remembered.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family to bear this loss with fortitude.