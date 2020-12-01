Share:

LAHORE - Whereas the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to have devastating health, economic, and social effects, and is profoundly affecting the delivery of health services, the dentists around the world see this crisis as an opportunity to rethink the future of dentistry and address system-level failures. They have also stressed that along with the second wave of coronavirus should come another wave of scientific discovery and innovation. UK’s Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (RCPS), Glasgow, Vice President (Dental), Dr Andrew Edwards, while addressing at the closing ceremony of a three-day virtual international dental conference here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Monday, said that rather than being isolated and separated from mainstream health care, this crisis had clearly shown that dental professionals could be integrated into the wider system.