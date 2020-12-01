Share:

BEIJING - A large number of visitors showed keen interest in Pakistani products displayed at Pakistan Pavilion set up in the exhibition area of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) being held in Nanning, Guangxi province China. Pakistan traders and businessmen exhibited jewellery, precious stones, marble, carpets, furniture, handicrafts, and sports goods at the stalls set up in Pakistan Pavilion. During his visit to Pakistan Pavilion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque interacted with Pakistani businessmen and appreciated their efforts to promote Pakistani products in China. Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan had been invited as a special partner country at the 17th CAEXPO which was an an honour and a great opportunity to enhance trade and business relations not only with China but also with the ASEAN countries. “China-ASEAN bloc represents about two billion markets and as Pakistan has a very relationship with China and also very important and historic relationship with ASEAN countries, so our partnership and presence at the CAEXPO gives us a new way to expand our trade and investment relationship”, he added. He expressed satisfaction over participation of such a large number of Pakistani traders in the CAEXPO despite Covid-19 pandemic and hoped that more businessmen would participate again in the next edition of the expo also as Pakistan was likely to be invited as the special partner in 18th CAEXPO as well. About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was a pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative and many ASEAN countries were also part of it.