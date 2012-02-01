



NEW DELHI - The lone surviving gunman from the 2008 Mumbai attacks began a Supreme Court appeal against his death sentence on Tuesday by claiming that he had not received a fair trial.A lawyer read out a statement in court from Mohammed Kasab, one of 10 gunmen who laid siege to Mumbai in the attacks that lasted nearly three days and killed 166 people.The 24-year-old Pakistani has appealed for his death penalty to be overturned after he was convicted in 2010 for a series of crimes, including waging war against India, murder and terror acts. "I have been wrongly held guilty because I was denied a fair trial. I was denied a counsel," Kasab, who was not in court on Tuesday, said in a statement read by his appeal lawyer Raju Ramachandran. "The prosecution has failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the charges against me... I may be guilty of killing people and carrying out a terrorist act but I am not guilty of waging war against the state."Two judges in New Delhi are hearing the appeal, which is expected to last at least two weeks.Kasab's death sentence was confirmed by a state high court in Mumbai last year. If he loses his Supreme Court appeal, he can lodge a final appeal for clemency with the president.Ujjwal Nikam, who prosecuted the case in Mumbai on behalf of the Maharashtra state, is seeking to push through the death sentence."This is the rarest of rare cases," Nikam told AFP ahead of the hearing. "He should not be entitled to any mercy."At the trial, the prosecution produced fingerprint, DNA, eyewitness and television evidence showing Kasab opening fire and throwing grenades at Mumbai's main railway station in the bloodiest episode of the attacks.Kasab - who is in jail in Mumbai - initially pleaded not guilty but later confessed, admitting he was one of the gunmen sent by the banned LeT group.Pakistan has indicted seven alleged perpetrators over the attacks but they have not been brought to trial.Pakistani investigators and lawyers will visit India next month to gather more evidence ahead of any trial in Islamabad.Most death sentences in India are commuted to life imprisonment, but convicts can sit on death row for years awaiting a final decision.The last execution in India was in 2004 when a 41-year-old former security guard was hanged for the rape and murder of a schoolgirl.Many of the small number of known hangmen nationwide have either died or retired in recent years.