FAISALABAD - The district administration will launched a four-day crash immunisation drive for children against measles and other epidemic diseases in the district from Friday (today), DCO Muhammad Amin Chaudhry said here the other day.

He was presiding over a meeting held to devise a plan of action for preventing measles outbreak.

The meeting decided that the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) would be implemented in letter and spirit. Chaudhry Amin said that officers from several government departments were being assigned duties to supervise the EPI programme in various union council of the district. These included doctors, staff of the Basic Health Units, union council secretaries, Sanitary Inspectors, Lady Health Supervisors, and lady health workers.

He directed the officials to ensure that every child was vaccinated. He said that record of birth registration at union council level and data of the anti-polio campaign should be utilised to reach to children. He also directed the officials to create awareness among parents through advertisements in the media, announcements in the area, display of educational banners and distribution of pamphlets.

ADC Bilal Haider, EDO Health Dr Abdul Rauf, DOC Akrim Bhatti, DO Health Dr Nawaz, EDOs, Dos, ACs, TMOs and Revenue Officers attended the meeting.

Protest: The citizens staged a demonstration on Jhang Road against shortage of drinking water in the city here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, JUI-F Leader Maulana Rafiq Anwar Chishti and others said that the TMA was not supplying water in required quantity to the citizen for the last two months and the were forced to fetch water from far flung areas.