

LAHORE (PR) – Rakizar, an event management & corporate training company launched first episode of a series of Rakizar Summit on “Entrepreneurs & Business Leaders“. Main objective of this summit was to motivate youth, spread awareness about entrepreneurship.

The Summit was hosted by Faisal Sarfraz (Manager, Career Development & Placements, UMT). Syed Saquib Mohyuddin, (CEO, Business Support Fund) highlighted the role of Govt. & private sector for facilitating entrepreneurship in Pakistan. Ms. Andleeb Abbas, (CEO, Franklin Covey Pakistan) motivated the youth to start their own business rather than doing job.

She said, “You should have vision, passion, consistency and full determination to start your business”.

Mr. Nahil Mehmood, (CEO & Founder, Delta Tech) told his story that how he started his business after spending 15 years at management level job. He also discussed about new startups that how to build a successful business from scratch and how to become an entrepreneur instead of an employee.