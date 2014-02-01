ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), the largest Information Communications Services provider in Pakistan, has introduced a new 2 Mbps ‘Broadband Economy’ package on a promotional price of Rs 499 per month. The package enables customers to enjoy double speed at the same price for a promotional period of 3 months. The new offer by PTCL will also apply to existing 1Mbps broadband economy customers, who will be upgraded to the new package without any extra charges.

Validity of the promotional period is 30 April 2014, after that charges will be Rs. 750 per month.

“Broadband Economy package is designed to provide affordable broadband access to our customers and will also pave way to enhance the broadband internet experience for all segments across the country”, said Aasif Inam, Executive Vice President (EVP) Wire Line Business. “We understand our customers’ needs of higher data speeds and the offer serves this appetite by upgrading customers to higher data speeds free of cost”.

Last year, PTCL launched its 1 Mbps Economy Package, which was a huge success and became very popular with the masses due its cost effective pricing and affordability.

PTCL broadband internet is empowering people across Pakistan to reach out to the world, enabling convenient access to knowledge and information nationwide.