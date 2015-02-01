Islamabad- Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has made it clear that there is no petrol crisis in the country, as additional supplies are being made to petrol stations than demand.

A spokesman of the Ministry said today, that supply and demand of petrol is being monitored on daily basis. He said 14728 metric tons of oil was being supplied, as against demand of 12,000 tons. He said reports that there is shortage of petrol at some fuel stations were baseless.

The spokesman assured that action would be taken against petrol pumps that were closed on Sunday. He further said that the marketing companies have reserves of 90,000 tons of petrol, while additional 32,000 tons was being off loaded at Karachi Port.

The spokesman said that during February, eleven ships with 3,50,000 metric tons of oil would reach Pakistan. He added that there is no petrol crisis as a result of reduction in POL prices.