TANDO ALLAH YAR - The bodies of five newborn babies were found from a garbage heap near Abdus Sattar Bachani petrol pump in district Tando Allah Yar on Saturday, which were shifted by police to civil hospital for postmortem. As per media reports, local people found the bodies of newborns in the Tando Allah Yar area of Bachani Pump near Kachera Mandi.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, took the babies’ bodies into custody and started looking for their patients.

Following recovery of the bodies and panic spread in the area while the residents demanded immediate arrest of those involved in this heinous offence.

According to Pakistani law, anyone found to have abandoned an infant can be jailed for seven years while anyone guilty of secretly burying a child can be imprisoned for two years. An infant’s murder is punishable either by death or life imprisonment, but crimes of infanticide are rarely prosecuted.

Edhi says up to 200 babies are left in its 400 cradles nationwide each year and that it handles thousands of requests for adoption by childless couples.