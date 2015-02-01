Shikarpur- Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah has said that no stone will be left unturned to trace the perpetrators of the Friday bombing of Markazi Masjid Syed Al-Shuhada at Shikarpur.

Presiding over a law and order meeting at DC Office Shikarpur, he said that security measures should be taken at places which are potential target for terrorists.

The Chief Minister asked the district administration to review the security plan especially of schools, offices and public places. Earlier, SSP Shikarpur Saqib Memon briefed the CM on the investigation made so far into the blast incident.