KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed its displeasure at the police authorities over non-compliance of its order regarding submission of a report on street crime in the metropolis.

An SHC bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar conducted hearing on a plea filed by a lawyer, Muzamil Mumtaz Meo advocate, seeking serous action to curb street crime.

During hearing, Justice Gorar remarked that it was shameful for the authorities concerned for their failure to control street crimes from the city. He added that if Punjab police were given task, they can curb street crime rate from the city. The court expressed its annoyance on police negligence and said that if the police continue such approach it will be very difficult to stop crime in the city and the citizens keep feeling insecure.

The court directed the provincial police chief and others to submit reports regarding street crimes as well as the efforts to curb it.

The petitioner sought directions for the police and paramilitary force to curb such crime. He had named the provincial chief secretary, home secretary, inspector-general of police and others as respondents.

In the plea, he argued that the graph of street crime in the city had jumped to an alarming height and criminals were depriving citizens of their valuables. Many people have lost their lives and others have been injured during street crimes, he claimed. The petitioner had pointed out that most of such crimes were being committed in the Landhi and Korangi neighbourhoods. Meo had alleged that the police had failed to control the increasing street crime and asked for protection of the citizens.

In the plea, he had requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to take action against the criminals and provide protection to the citizens, which was their duty under the law.

In last hearing, a federal law officer, Ashfaq Janjua, suggested that cellular companies may also be made part of the case.

Therefore, the bench directed the petitioner to implead all cellular companies as respondents in the matter and adjourned the hearing till February 22.