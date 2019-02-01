Share:

HAFIZABAD - City police, headed by SHO Ijaz Butt, raided different places and arrested 17 anti-social elements including 10 drug peddlers. They recovered 3.3kg of Charas and 44 litres of liquor from their possession during the past 24 hours.

The police also seized two pistols and seven rounds of ammunition from Sohail and Zawar Hussain. The suspects who were arrested included: Shabbir, Kamran, Asghar Ali, Zafar Iqbal, Afzal, Anwar, Abu Sufyan, Ali Hamza, Ehtisham and Sohail Ahmad.

SIX PRISONERS RELEASED

Six under-trial prisoners, who were languishing in District Jail Hafizabad in petty cases, were released on the orders of District and Sessions Judge Lubna Ali on Monday.

The D&SJ went round District Jail Hafizabad today to see for herself the conditions of barracks, kitchen and hospital in the jail. She also reviewed the security arrangements being made by the jail management. She stressed upon the jail superintendent to ensure the provision of hygienic food, better medical care and other facilities under the jail manual.