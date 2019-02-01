Share:

LAHORE - City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) cricket team overpowered Ripha University cricket team by 6 wickets in the friendly cricket match. Ripha University, batting first, scored 269 runs in 35 overs for the loss of three wickets. Ishfaq emerged as top scorer with 60 runs while Ahsan contributed significant 34. CTPL replied strongly and chased the target in 34 overs for the loss of four wickets. Sheikh Adeel batted with authority and punished the Ripha University bowlers severely. He remained unbeaten for 89 runs while his teammates Khurram scored 57, Mozamil 31 and Hasnat 52. CTPL captain Sheikh Adeel was awarded man-of-the-match award for his outstanding batting performance.–Staff Reporter