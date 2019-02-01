Share:

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik has approved projects for the provision of missing facilities to public schools, upgradation of IT labs, construction of boundary wall and new bathrooms.

Chairing a meeting of education officials here on Thursday, he also approved the payment of cash awards to the teachers and heads of schools giving good results. He said that the provision of basic facilities at the schools was responsibility of district administration and all-out resources would be used for this purpose. He directed the concerned officials to issue tender notices for the above mentioned projects.

He directed the heads of schools to inform the district administration about missing facilities in their institutions so that steps could be taken to make up these shortcomings.

He warned that no compromise would be made on attendance of teachers while special perks would be offered to the teachers appointed at far flung stations. He disclosed that the metal capability of students was being tested through online testing system.