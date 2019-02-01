Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asif Memorial beat CRA Club by 7 wickets in Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship 2018-19 match here at Bhutto Cricket Ground.

Batting first, CRA were bowled out for 81 in 27.5 overs. Haseeb made 18 and Nabeel 13. Wasif grabbed 5 wickets for 15 and Samiullah Mehsud 3 wickets for 17. Asif Memorial replied strongly and chased down the target in 20 overs. Mukharam Ali was top scorer with 23 while Zohaib Masih contributed 21.

In another match played at XI Stars ground, XI Star hammered Margalla Club by 7 wickets. Batting first, Margalla scored 176 for the loss of 7 wickets in 35 overs. Tahir batted brilliantly and gathered 55 runs while Tanveer slammed 34. Sami bowled well and clinched 4 wickets for 16. Chasing the target, XI Stars reached home in 26.5 overs losing just three wickets. Saad Ullah emerged as main run-getter for the winning side as he hammered unbeaten 62 while Shahryar Afaqui struck significant 46.

In another match played at Al-Muslim ground, hosts Al-Muslim outsmarted All-Lucky Star by 6 wickets. All-Lucky Star piled up a total of 139 runs losing 8 wickets in 25 overs. Faisal scored 28 runs and Asif 28. Tahir captured 5 wickets for 28. Al-Muslim achieved the required target in 23 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Tahir remained top-scorer with unbeaten 42 runs while Aun Abbas gathered 30.

In another match played at Margalla ground, Lashings beat All-Youngsters by 32 runs. Batting first, Lashings slammed 199 runs losing all their wickets in 25 overs. Abid Ali batted sensibly and struck 58 while M Hussian hit 36. Adnan bagged 3 wickets for 25 and Haleem 2 for 28. All-Youngsters, in reply, were bowled out for 167 in 23.4 overs. Aamir made 39 and Amjed 33. Ahmed Ali claimed 4 wickets for 29 and Tahir 3 for 31.