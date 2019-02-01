Share:

FAISALABAD - Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that multi-dimensional policies and attractive incentives are being introduced by the government to develop the business friendly environment for the promotion of investment and industries.

He was addressing to the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (FCCI) during his visit here the other day.

Parliamentarians Latif Nazar, Mian Khayal Kastro, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Secretary Industries Punjab Nadeemul Hassan, President FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Vice Presidents Mian Tanvir, Ihtisham Javed and other office bearers were also present on the occasion. The Minister said that target of 10% growth rates had been fixed in industrial policy and all issues of industrialists and investors would be resolved immediately in this regard. He said that under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, policy of one window operation was being devised for providing the departmental services to the industrialists under one roof while one page form had also been compiled for paying the all taxes easily.

He said that funds of Rs6 billion had been earmarked for providing soft loans to the youngsters for starting new businesses. The Minister said that the Technical University Lahore would be upgraded besides establishing the other three Technical Universities at Mandi Bahaudin, DG Khan and Rawalpindi. He said that skilled development program would also be expanded and 5 lacs students would be imparted with different vocational skills through TEVTA and other technical institutions. The Minister said that new industrial economic zones were being established and existing industrial estates would be upgraded for the promotion of investment. He announced establishment of Labour Colonies adjacent to industrial estates which would be part of Naya Pakistan Housing Program. The Minister also announced establishing of Expo Centre at M III Industrial Estate on 70 acre land and said that the same Expo Centre would be established at Sialkot and Multan. He assured resolving the problems confronted to the industrialists and members of FCCI. President FCCI thanked the Minister in his welcome address for visiting FCCI and apprised the Minister of some issues. He appreciated the relief provided to the business community in Mini Budget recently announced by the government.

Earlier, Minister Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal visited M III Industrial Estate near Sahianwala. Chief Operating Officer FEDMIC briefed the Minister about establishment mega industries in the M III Industrial Estate. He also took a round of industrial units set up by the Chinese and Turkish investors. The Minister also inspected the site of Allama Iqbal Economic Zone near Sahianwala which is proposed to be established at more than 3000 acre land.