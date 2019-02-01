Share:

KARACHI (PR): The Board of Directors of Bank AL Habib Limited (the bank) has announced the financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. As per the results, the bank declared the pre-tax profit of Rs. 14.26 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 13.89 billion for the corresponding period. Profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2018 was recorded at Rs. 8.42 billion against Rs. 8.50 billion for the corresponding period last year. Earnings per Share (EPS) of the Bank were recorded at Rs. 7.57 per share.

The bank’s total assets increased by 11.03 percent reaching the mark of Rs 1 trillion during the year ended 31 December 2018, mainly due to expansion in bank’s loan book by Rs. 138.38 billion, standing at Rs. 478.21 billion as on December 31, 2018, showing outstanding growth of 40.72 percent in net advances as compared to same period last year. Thus improving Advances to Deposits Ratio (ADR) of the bank, which now stands at 60.01 percent, highlighting an increased level of satisfaction among the debtors due to excellent customer services. The bank has performed well in trade related services, Fee and commission income of the bank increased by 30 percent as compared to same period last year.

Prudent financing strategies and sound risk management policies of the bank resulted in decrease in non-performing to gross advances ratio to 1.08 percent as at December 31, 2018 as against 1.52 percent as on December 31, 2017. Coverage ratio of Non-Performing Loans has increased to 147.65 percent as at December 31, 2018 from 144.32 percent in December 31, 2017.

Deposits of the bank grew by 15.06 percent during the year as compared to December 31, 2017 reaching Rs 796.90 billion as on December 31, 2018. While CASA mix of the bank stood around 69 percent of the total deposits.