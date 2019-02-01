Share:

The last day of the winter transfer window saw several late moves in Spain.

Barcelona moved to sign Brazil's Under-20 international right-back Emerson from Atletico Mineiro for 12 million euros, before immediately loaning him to Real Betis until June.

The main reason for this is that Emerson doesn't have an EU passport, and the Barca squad already has its limit of non-EU players.

Barca also brought forward the arrival of central defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who was due to arrive in the summer upon the expiration of his contract with Toulouse. The defender has signed a contract until the summer of 2023.

Valencia paid Alaves five million euros for striker Ruben Sobrino, while Athletic Bilbao produced a surprise when they announced the signing of Bosnia-Herzegovina international Kenan Kodro.

Kenan is the son of former Real Sociedad striker Meho Kodro, and fits Athletic's policy of only signing players from the Basque region of Spain and France, as he was born in San Sebastian and began his career in Real Sociedad's youth system.

Atletico Madrid were also active when they confirmed that Argentina Under-20 defender Nehuen Perez, who they agreed to sign last summer, will now link up with their squad at the end of the South American Under-20 Championships.

Struggling Celta Vigo took Real Betis midfielder Ryad Boudebouz on loan until the end of the season to aid their battle against relegation, and have also signed youngster Salomon Obama from Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano also had a busy day, announcing the arrival of Mario Suarez from Guizhou Hengfeng, Uche Agbo from Standard Liege, and Franco Di Santo from Schalke 04.