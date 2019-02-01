Share:

Reigning Copa del Rey holders Barcelona will face eternal rivals Real Madrid in the semifinals of the competition.

The draw for the last four pits Barca, who have won the Cup for the past four seasons, against Real Madrid, with the first leg to be played in Barca's Camp Nou stadium on February 6, and the return leg taking place three weeks later.

When the two sides met in the Camp Nou in La Liga earlier this season, Barca thrashed Madrid 5-1, leading directly to Julen Lopetegui's sacking as Madrid's first team coach.

The first leg of the tie comes at a complicated time for both sides, given that the following weekend sees Real Madrid travel across town to face local rivals Atletico Madrid, while Barca have a difficult trip to play in-form Athletic Bilbao.

The other semifinal sees Real Betis take on Valencia, with the first leg in Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium.

Betis will have special motivation to reach the final after it was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation earlier this week that the Benito Villamarin will be the venue for this season's final on May 25.