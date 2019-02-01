Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that agricultural development was the top most priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Chairing a high-level meeting, PM Imran sought proposals from the provinces about reforms in agriculture sector and asked to submit their suggestions and recommendations within a week.

The prime mister said that Pakistan would take benefit from Chinese expertise in agriculture sector. He asked the provinces to pin point the hurdles in the progress of agriculture sector and asked that how could we increase usage of technology in agriculture field to boost productivity.

PM Imran Khan assured the provinces every possible support in boosting of agriculture sector.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on December 17, had declared modern technology inevitable for agriculture development in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had stressed upon the need to introduce new machinery and technologies to boost the agriculture sector in the country.

He said that the government will facilitate the farmers and will fulfill their requirements on the priority basis and added that they will have to take benefit from China’s expertise in the agriculture sector.