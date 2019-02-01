Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior officials from the British Airways have expressed their satisfaction about the state of security measures placed at the new Islamabad International Airport ahead of launching regular flights from Islamabad to London from June.

The visiting BA officials gave their nod to kick start flight operations in Pakistan from June as 3 flights will fly from Islamabad to London each week.

Later, a delegation of the British embassy along with officials of the British Airways met Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfiqar Bukhari and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

The airline officials thanked Bukhari for cooperation and also praised the facilities available at Islamabad airport. The British delegation said that the Islamabad airport is counted as one of the few good airports in the region on account of its design.

Meanwhile, Bukhari said that commencement of British Airways flights would help boost tourism in Pakistan and pressed on the need to promote the country’s positive image to the world. “The British airways can play an important role in promoting tourism in the country,” said the PM’s special assistant.