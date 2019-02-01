Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to portray positive picture of Pakistan’s improved law and order situation abroad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari has persuaded British Airways (BA) to help the country boost its tourism industry by convincing foreign tourists.

The convincing campaign could be launched on social media by uploading video messages, highlighting improved law and order situation and by showing the true potential of Pakistan’s tourism sector.

“Social media can play vital in modern world to improve flux of foreign tourists into Pakistan”, said SAPM during a meeting with the BA officials and representatives of British Embassy who called on him, the Ministry spokesperson informed APP Thursday.

He said Zulfikar Bukhari asked British Airways to help spread the positive image of Pakistan across the globe as BA’s return in the country was evident of the fact that the country was now safe destination for the foreigners. The SAPM, who was also a member of the national task force made to flourish tourism in Pakistan, discussed the issues of mutual interests with the British delegation. Zulfikar Bukhari thanked the BA for increasing country’s connectivity with the world while discussing British Airways’ flight operations in Pakistan which was likely to start its first flight in June this year.

“The British Airways, owned by a Spanish-registered International Airways Group, is likely to resume its first London Heathrow-Islamabad service on June 15, with three weekly flights by the airline’s newest long-haul aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner,” the spokesperson added. Additionally, the officials hailed the Safe City project and expressed satisfaction with the efficacy of the project in ensuring the safety of the capital city.

Paul Coventry, Head of Worldwide Airports, John Monks, Director Safety and Security and David Craig, International Risk Adviser were part of the British Airways delegation.

British Airways Officials thanked the Special Assistant for his support in bringing back the BA to Pakistan and appreciated the incumbent government for providing world class facilities at the New Islamabad International Airport. The delegates said that the size and design of new Islamabad Airport ranked it among the best airports of the region.

The present government which was keen to generate revenue through tourism industry had already taken unprecedented measures to revive this sector as it recently reviewed visa policy regime and was working out different plans by categorizing the tourism in four kinds which would increase the number of foreign visitors, said the spokesperson.

Among one of the major initiatives taken by the present government in past five months, the citizens from 175 countries would have e-visa facility while citizens of 50 countries would enjoy visa on arrival facility in coming days, he added.