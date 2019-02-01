Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to devise a plan for improving traffic situation at entry and exit points of the provincial capital and other big cities of the province on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He has issued directions to the departments concerned for submission of recommendations, so that effective measures could be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic on these points.

The flow of traffic at entry and exit points will have to be improved through traffic re-engineering and management, he added. A comprehensive plan should be made so that people coming or leaving big cities could be fully facilitated, the CM said.

He said that the agencies and departments concerned were fully prepared to meet the emerging challenges of traffic in the wake of increasing population. Buzdar said that innovative steps should be adopted through dexterous use of technology and management skills for improving the flow of traffic at different entry and exit points.

Also, Inspector General Police Punjab Amjad Javed Slaeemi on Thursday issued a directive to ensure smooth flow of traffic and mitigate problems faced by citizens at police pickets in cities and other places across the province.

He said that chief traffic officers of all cities should devise a comprehensive and effective strategy for the smooth flow of traffic in coordination with all traffic police formations including district traffic police, Ring Road Police and Motorways Authorities.

It was also stated in the directive that keeping in view the security and convenience of public, a traffic plan should be devised before all National and Religious festivals and holidays to avoid traffic pile up/jam during these days.

He further directed that without compromising the security of citizens, checking and monitoring at police pickets should be made more effective, ensuring minimal traffic jam and smooth flow of traffic at police pickets, entry and exit points of big cities, important highways & bridges, recreational points & parks and to manage traffic load during opening and closing time of educational institutes.