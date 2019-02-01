Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Thursday approved Haj (pilgrimage) policy 2019, announcing more than 60 percent increase in the Haj cost.

Under the new policy, cost for the northern zone will be Rs436,975 and Rs427,975 for the southern zone.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri reportedly walked out of the cabinet meeting when the subsidy was not approved.

Briefing the journalists after the federal cabinet meeting here, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that people of the ages 80 years and above will be able to perform Haj without the need to enter a draw.

“People who have been unsuccessful for three consecutive years will not be required to enter into the draw. The government has reserved 10,000 seats for senior citizens,” he said.

The minister said that direct Haj flights from Quetta, Faisalabad and biometrics in far-flung areas have been introduced.

In 2018, pilgrims from northern zone paid Rs280,000 and from southern zone Rs270,000 – amounting to 64 percent and 63 percent increase, respectively.

Chaudhry said that the government had decided against giving subsidy on the Haj due to the economic challenges. He said that about 184,000 Pakistani pilgrims will have the opportunity to perform Haj this year. He said that 500 Hujjaj (pilgrims) slots had been allocated to the low-income people.

Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed the direction of the foreign policy with bold decisions.

This week, Pakistan urged the world to revisit their travel advisories after Islamabad introduced a liberal visa policy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan had a great potential in tourism and the new visa policy will multiply the tourists. He said the security situation stood much improved in the country as a result of sacrifices “rendered by our people and the armed forces.”

Under the new visa policy, Pakistan would grant visas on arrival to citizens of 50 countries. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that residents of 175 countries will also be able to avail e-visa services. The government allowed approved tour operators to bring tourist groups to the country under new policy.

The Indian-origin American and British citizens will also be given visas on arrival. Business visa will now be provided to the citizens of 96 countries from the previous 68 countries. The Business visa will be stamped in eight to 10 days.

The validity of diplomatic visa has also been extended from one year to three years whilst that of students’ visa to two years from one year.

The visas for journalist will now be processed through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and they will also be given long term visas without any curbs.

Fawad Chaudhry said the relationship and the United States were on upward trajectory while situation in Afghanistan was improving.

The minister said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Suleman will be visiting Pakistan soon. He said that e-visa facilities are being provided to 175 countries.

Chaudhry said that citizens of 98 countries could take advantage of business visa facility. He said that journalist visa for Pakistan will be made easy.

On Prime Minister Khan’s instructions, Malaysia has also been included in the list of countries that will benefit from new visa policy.

Chaudhry said that a supplementary grant had been approved for Prime Minister Youth Training Programme. He said that Karachi Infrastructure Development Company will now be function under Cabinet Division. He said Prime Minister Khan will directly monitor the development activities in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet. The meeting expressed satisfaction over the briefing given by interior secretary concerning flexibility in the new visa policy.

The cabinet was told that 184,210 Pakistanis will perform Haj this year. Applications would be accepted from February 20, and 60 percent of the quota would be given to the government and the remaining to private operators.

Minister walks out of meeting

Monitoring Desk adds: According to officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, who spoke to DawnNewsTV on condition of anonymity, some federal ministers during the cabinet meeting opposed the proposal of a government subsidy in the Haj policy for the ongoing year.

The religious affairs ministry had proposed a subsidy of Rs45,000 per pilgrim. But according to the officials, other ministers at the meeting argued against the proposal saying: “Those who are financially able should perform Haj, those who are unable should not go.”

The officials added that Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri walked out of the cabinet meeting when the subsidy was not approved and postponed a news conference scheduled to take place following the meeting.

This marks the first time that the Haj policy was not announced by the religious affairs minister and was instead conveyed briefly through a routine press conference held by the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.