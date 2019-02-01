Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated newly elected vice chairman Amjad Ali Shah and chairman executive committee Hafiz Muhammad Idrees Sheikh on their success in the election of Pakistan Bar Council.

In his message of felicitations, the CM said that Pakistan Bar Council had always played an effective role in ensuring supremacy of constitution and the rule of law in the country. He hoped that new office-bearers would diligently act for supremacy of the law and welfare of the legal fraternity and they would also use their energies for solving the problems of the lawyer community.