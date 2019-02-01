Share:

LAHORE - Countrywide rains disturbed routine life by causing inundation, massive traffic jams and power outages on Thursday.

Widespread rains, continuously blowing winds and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime.

Bagrote, Gupis and Skardu remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalam and Astore was recorded -07C, Malamjabba -05C, Parachinar, Kalat and Hunza -04C, Drosh and Rawalakot -02C, Chitral and Murree -01C.

In Lahore, rains started last night and continued intermittently throughout the day on Thursday.

Wet conditions caused tripping of more than 100 Lesco feeders. More than two dozen Lesco feeders could not be restored even till filing of this report.

Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jams on important city roads. Several incidents of skidding of motorcycles were also reported.

Overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds, rains and snowfall over the hills increased chill in weather by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 07C.

Severe cold forced people to stay indoors, wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced hardships in cooking meals for families.

The rains, though light, have increased hopes of giving much needed relief to people from dry cold related diseases. Steady rains helped decreasing accumulated pollutants from the atmosphere.

Excessive pollution had increased dry cold related diseases among Lahorites, especially elderly people and children with weak immunity.

Medical experts hoped significant decrease in cold borne diseases after the rains.

“The rains will help decreasing pollution level. It will provide relief to the people from skin dryness and allergy, cough, flu, asthma, common cold and pain in joints,” said Dr Abdul Rauf, a family physician running clinic in congested locality in Northern Lahore, Usman Gunj.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tonight (Thursday).

Meteorological department has forecast more scattered intermittent rain-thunderstorm for Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Bannu and Sahiwal divisions during Thursday night. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday (today). However, more rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Foggy conditions are likely in plain areas of the Punjab and upper Sindh.

Mianwali received 34mm rains, Malamjabba 32mm, Islamabad and Murree 29mm each, DI Khan, Parachinar and Rawalpindi 27mm each, Risalpur, Cherat and Bhakkar 24mm each, Peshawar and Kalat 22mm each, Bannu, Kamra, Noorpur Thal, Jhang and Kotli 20mm each, Layyah 19mm, Sargodha, Karachi and Dir 18mm each, Saidu Sharif 17mm, Chakwal and Joharabad 16mm each, Quetta and Kohat 15mm each, Hafizabad 14mm, Mangla, Jhelum, Joccoabad, Kot addu, Kakul and Gari Dupatta 12mm each, Balakot and Mandi Bahauddin 11mm each, Muzaffarabad 10mm, Rawalakot, Faisalabad, Larkana and Sukkur 09mm each, Thatta 08mm, Moenjodaro, Toba Tek Singh and Zhob 07mm each, Lahore and Multan 06mm each, Gujranwala, Okara, Rohri, Sibbi, Bagorte and Skardu 05mm each, Khuzdar, Shorkot and Rahim Yar Khan 04mm each, Narowal, Gujrat, DG Khan, Khanewal, Sialkot, Kalam, Mirkhani, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpur Khas 03mm each, Dadu, Tandojam, Chhor, Pattan and Sahiwal 02mm each.