ISLAMABAD - An Additional District and Sessions Judge on Thursday awarded life imprisonment along with Rs0.5m fine to an accused involved in a murder case whereas three accomplices were released, on the benefit of doubt. Margalla police had registered a case against accused Salman and three others who allegedly gunned down Muhammad Mansha over a domestic dispute while he was returning from his office. The police arrested the accused and accomplices and presented the challan before the court. The court after listening the arguments awarded life imprisonment to Muhammad Salman as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.5m that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The court released the co-accused by giving them the benefit of doubt.