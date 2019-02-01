Share:

ADDIS ABABA - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday that the death toll from the two migrant boats that had capsized off the coast of Djibouti on Tuesday has reached 52.

“As of Wednesday evening, IOM’s team has learned that the remains of 52 victims have been recovered three men and two women found on Tuesday and another 47 persons on Wednesday,” the statement from the United Nations’ migration agency IOM read.

The IOM has also revealed that 16 survivors have been saved from the deadly accident in Obock, Djibouti’s Red Sea coast.The tragedy occurred off Godoria, a locality in the Obock region of northeast Djibouti.

Following the accident on Tuesday, a team of gendarmes gathered near the site, alerted by local residents in the area. The team discovered two survivors on Tuesday.

The latest accident is said to be one of many similar deadly calamities that have occurred on Djibouti’s Red Sea coast area, as desperate East African migrants attempt to cross the dangerous route hoping to reach the Middle East via war-torn Yemen. They are mainly aiming at reaching Yemen’s northern neighbor Saudi Arabia.

“This tragic event demonstrates the risks that vulnerable migrants face as they innocently search for better lives,” said IOM Djibouti Chief of Mission Lalini Veerassamy.

“The government of Djibouti has always shown empathy and regional leadership on this critical issue. We will continue to support them to prevent such tragedies and protect migrant lives,” Veerassamy added.