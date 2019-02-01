Share:

The government has taken the decision to issue permits to online taxi service vehicles in the federal capital.

Now the online vehicles cannot move on roads without commercial certificate.

According to media reports Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on the directives of chief commissioner Islamabad issued orders in this regard in order to bring online taxi service vehicles under the ambit of law.

The respective company has been directed to first commercialize its vehicles from the excise office.

On the other hand, excise department after new rules also started action in order to commercialize online taxi service vehicles.