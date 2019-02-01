Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Thursday claimed to have arrested five suspects in separate raids in various parts of the city. According to Rangers spokesperson, three suspects were arrested during separate raids conducted in Nazimabad and Rizvia areas. The suspects arrested were later identified as Ataullah, Nabeel alias Mian and Omair aka Channa. The spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

In another raid, the rangers troops arrested a suspect, namely Sajjad Hussain during a raid conducted in Nazimabad area. According to spokesperson, the suspect arrested involved in possessing illegal arms. Another suspect identified as Yousuf aka Pappu was arrested during a raid conducted in Rizvia area. According to the spokesperson, the suspect was involved in drug peddling. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, two people were wounded after they offered resistance on a robbing bid in Nazimabad area on Thursday. The incident took place near Abdullah College in Nazimabad within the limits of Paposh Nagar police station. The victims were identified as 23-year-old Ibrahim Khan and Shahrukh, 22. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police also reached the site of the incident and inquired about the incident. According to police, the injured persons were returning from a bank after withdrawing Rs200, 000 cash, adding that the suspects riding a motorcycle who were following them tried to intercept them. Police said that the victims instead of stopping their motorcycle speedup their motorcycle and tried to escape. Upon which, the suspects opened fire at them. The armed assailants, however, later managed to escape without looting cash. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.