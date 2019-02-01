Share:

Google has paid the 500,000 rubles ($7,520) fine for non-compliance with Russian law that required the search engine to remove links to resources with illegal information from search results, the spokesman for the Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor, Vadim Ampelonsky, told Sputnik Friday.

"Google has paid the fine. The money has been transferred", Ampelonsky confirmed.

Roskomnadzor fined the tech giant last week for failing to adhere to the law that had been passed in October, requiring all search engines to filter and block content from websites flagged as illegal in a special registry.

Google ignored the federal blacklist, leading to administrative charges against it in November.

Earlier in January, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said he would be summoning a Google representative to the State Duma's security committee to discuss Crimea's status on Google Maps. The corporation, however