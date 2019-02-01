Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday has said that government is not earning even a single rupee from Hajj adding Hajj is a prayer that is obligatory to those who are capable.

He asked, “Did subsidy mean that government makes Hajj arrangements after taking the amount from the poor?

In his message on social networking site Twitter, Chaudhry said, “indeed Hajj is a prayer that is obligatory to those only who are capable”.

The minister said, “subsidy is tantamount to the basic philosophy of Hajj and government is not earning even a single rupee on Hajj”.