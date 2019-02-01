Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday revised the service recruitment rules of the employees of public sector schools and colleges after eight years providing a relief to them.

There are around 423 educational institutions under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), while the revision of the service rules will be beneficial for more than 2,000 serving employees and open the recruitment opportunities to fill the vacancies said an official.

Official added that initially rules were drafted in 1993 and last up gradation was done in 2011, and since then employees were struggling for the revision and up-gradation of the rules.

Official said that almost a decade delay impacted negatively on the service of employees including teaching and non teaching staff of all cadre. He said that due to non-up gradation of the rules a large number of employees lost their service benefits.

“Some were retired while some even die waiting for revision of service rules,” official said.

He also added that all the service related matters were being implemented through court instead of proper administration decisions.

He added that the matter was raised number of time in previous government term but it didn’t take it serious and failed in implementing in past five years.

Official added that FDE had prepared the rules in previous government term; however ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) failed in expediting the case.

Later on, CADD was abolished and the FDE went under the ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FD&PT).

Official said that the federal education ministry and establishment division have approved the revision of the rules and further it will be sent to Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in next phase.

An office memorandum has been issued by establishment division to the federal education ministry under the subject of ‘revision/amendment in the recruitment rules of Islamabad Model schools/colleges under FDE’.

It conveyed the federal education ministry about approval of Establishment Division for the draft Recruitment Rules for the posts in Federal Government Model Schools and Colleges under Federal Directorate of Education, under ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

It also said that the draft Recruitment Rules may be notified after obtaining the concurrence of FPSC and two printed copies of the same may be supplied to this Division foe reference and record.

The posts for which the rules have been revised include principal (BS-19, 20), vice-principal (BS-18), Secondary School Teacher (SST) (BS-17), SST Drawing, Physics, librarian, Assistant librarian , Senior Elementary Teacher (SET) and SET Drawing and SET Physics.

Representative Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Amir Khan talking to The Nation said that the matter was pending for almost a decade.

He said that FDE had drafted the rules but the matter was halted in CADD, but now the federal education ministry expedited the process to provide relive to the employees.