KAMALIA - The international visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan are pragmatic, rational and important for the welfare of Pakistan, said Prominent Social figure Imtiaz Bhatti.

He expressed these views while shedding light on the plight of overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia at Kamalia Press Club here the other day.

He stated that Prime Minister should acquaint himself with the problems of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. He explained: "If a Pakistani dies there, his body lies in storage for around a month till the required papers are done. He called for streamlining the process." He also stated that the 'Iqama' fee was too high and should be negotiated to be lowered for the Pakistanis. Pakistan embassy officials in Saudi Arabia put off even the tiniest tasks and do not cooperate to the Pakistani citizens, he protested. He demanded that the government provide better facilities for overseas Pakistanis so that they may work without any worries and serve their nation better while living abroad.