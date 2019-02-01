Share:

WAZIRABAD - Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that THQ Hospital Wazirabad was being upgraded.

Talking to media after visiting Trauma Centre here, he said that the number of beds had been increased from 60 to 135 and Rs25 million had been released for the purchase of new machinery and medical accessories for Gynae Ward and Dialysis Centre whereas the shortage of medical staff would be met within a month.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman stated that Rs25 million had been released for THQ Hospital which led to the upgradation of the hospital from 60 to 135 beds. He added that Trauma Centre, Gynae Ward, Surgical Ward, Dialysis Centre and other departments of the hospital were not fully functional due to lack of requisite machinery. Trauma Centre is a gift for Wazirabad from the government and all of its departments were being made functional and Rs25 million has been released for the purpose, he added.

He further added that new machinery would be purchased as per requirement of the upgraded hospital. He further added that the recruitment of all technical staff including nephrologists for Dialysis Centre would be completed next month whereas the shortage of medical staff including doctors would also be met for other departments of THQ Hospital within a month.

He said: “Gynae Ward has been made functional for 24 hours. There will be no shifting of patients of emergency and surgical ward to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala or Lahore after availability of medical facilities at local level,” Zahid Akhtar Zaman stated.

CEO Health Gujranwala Dr Sohail Ch accompanied secretary health during his visit to Trauma Centre and briefed him about the current situation.