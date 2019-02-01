Share:

ISLAMABAD - Griffith University, Australia has announced offering 100 per cent tuition fee waiver to five Pakistani students every year, said a statement.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in a statement issued said that this was announced in a meeting of Margaret Adamson, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri during her visit to the Commission Secretariat.

Dr Banuri said HEC values its partnership with Australian higher education institutions and welcomes Griffith University to become part of this partnership. He said that 10 Australian universities are on board with HEC and 160 Pakistani students are currently enrolled in PhD programmes in these institutions.

He said the delegation that Pakistan’s priorities include not only STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines but also Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts.

He also shed light on HEC overseas and indigenous scholarship programmes. He said HEC indigenous scholars are offered to spend six months in some foreign university for their academic and research exposures. He added that HEC also offers fully-funded post-doctoral fellowship opportunities to Pakistani scholars.

Ms. Adamson said that Pakistan and Australia have developed a long term partnership over higher education which provides an excellent opportunity for collaboration in research as well as education, short and long term training programmes and capacity building courses.

The high commissioner was accompanied by Prof. David Grant, Pro-Vice Chancellor Griffith Business School, Mr. Peter Coleman, Austrade Trade Commissioner, Azhar Shah, Austrade Country Director, Prof Peter Woods, Director International and Mohannad Bawaz, Regional Market Manager, Griffith Business School.

Prof Grant said he is very excited to become part of partnership between Pakistan and Australia in higher education.