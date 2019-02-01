Share:

Karachi - Habib University (HU) celebrated high-achieving students at the 6th Annual Meritorious Awards Ceremony held at the university’s campus on 31st January, 2019.

Brilliant students drawn from schools across Karachi attended the grand ceremony along with their parents. These high-achieving students were acknowledged for their passion and dedication towards learning and self-improvement.

The event, which seeks to celebrate the achievements of outstanding students is an integral feature of HU’s annual calendar. Through their dedication and perseverance, today’s exceptional students are poised to be the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow. Acknowledging the success of these outstanding students serves as an encouragement and motivates them to continue pursuing excellence in their future academic and professional endeavors.

The ceremony was led by students, faculty and staff of Habib University who interacted with the high-achievers and their parents attending the event. They shared their views on the importance of a quality higher education and its role in the uplift of society. The students and graduates are at the heart of any institution of higher learning and are a true reflection of its credibility. HU alumni and graduates from Habib University’s first cohort, the Class of 2018, Zoha Jabbarand Osama bin Rizwan, also addressed the audience to share their experience at Habib University, their current professional undertakings and future aspirations.

The City School, Beaconhouse School System, Nixor College and Cedar College were among the institutions whose students were acknowledged at the Meritorious Awards Ceremony. Leading representatives and faculty members of Habib University dwelled upon the importance of quality higher education and its role in transforming societies. Students and their parents also availed the opportunity to interact with the Recruitment team at the specially designed ‘Admission Zone’ and received relevant information pertaining to the academic offering and application/admission process at Habib University.

As one of Pakistan’s premier institutions of higher learning, Habib University is committed to its mission of providing a transformative educational experience, enabling individuals to work towards the betterment of self and society. HU aims to continue acknowledging academic achievements and in doing so, create an appreciation for the quest of knowledge and the role of aware citizens in shaping a vibrant, progressive society.