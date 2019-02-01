Share:

ISLAMABAD/rawalpindi - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has started action against the CNG cylinder-fitted school vans.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner on Thursday issued a notification to state that they have found a number of school vans fitted with CNG cylinders underneath seats which is not only dangerous but also illegal defined under section 199/122 of Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965.

“It is therefore decided that an active campaign is to be initiated against violators. For this purpose, a special team has been deputed by the SSP (Traffic) to take strict legal action under the supervision of deputy commissioner office,” said the notification further.

The parents have been pressing the government to impose a ban on the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the school vans. Ogra had been advising the federal government over the past few weeks to place a ban on the use of CNG in public vehicles.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 78 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats during December last year.

Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objective of eliminating VIP culture, it’s personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 78 VIPs on traffic rules’ violation during the previous month, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said.

The VIPs fined included 25 government officials, 18 diplomats, nine media representatives, seven MNAs, three MPAs, six army officials, five judiciary officers and others.

8 booked for using substandard CNG cylinders

City Traffic Police (CTP), on the directive of City Police Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, launched crackdown in January against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and School and College vehicles plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders and lodged eight FIRs under section 285 and 286 of PPC against the drivers.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTP also issued challan slips to the rules violators under massive crackdown on PSVs, having low quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.

He informed that under a special campaign against use of illegal, unauthorized and substandard CNG cylinders in wagons, buses and other vehicles, Traffic Wardens checked thousands of vehicles during 2018 and lodged 93 FIRs against the rules violators.

During the campaign 4,780 vehicles were challaned as their cylinders were not installed in accordance with approved measures of Ogra and HDIP.

He said, in order to ensure safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated.

He said the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low quality cylinders in their vehicles.

These crackdowns would be continued in future, he added.