Share:

HAFIZABAD - Sanitary conditions in the city have further deteriorated in the city following intermittent rain over the past 72 hours.

As usual, open drains overflowed and sewerage system remained choked due to lack of proper supervision and monitoring of the administration. Most of the roads and streets have become muddy and sewage accumulated in most of the localities creating multiple problems for the citizens. The administration has absolutely failed to provide better sanitary conditions to the citizens. They have called upon the administration to ensure proper functioning of sewerage system and day-to-day desilting of open drains.

DEATH TOLL RISES

Death toll of sui gas leakage explosion incident in Mohallah Gulzarpura Hafizabad has risen to three. Asad Khalid had died on-the-spot while his sister Shahnaz Bibi and brothers - Hanzala, Ali Haider and Abdur Rehman had sustained serious burns and injuries following explosion occurred due to gas leakage and fall of walls and roof of the house. The injured were shifted to Lahore hospital where Shahnaz and Ali Haider breathed their last.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old villager in Ahmadpur Chatha was burnt alive at his dera. According to rescue sources, M Inayat was asleep at his dera after burning woods due to severe cold weather when fire erupted at the dera as a result of which he died before any medical aid could be made available to him. Household articles worth thousands of rupees were also burnt to ashes.

UC SECRETARY CAUGHT TAKING BRIBE

Soligeen Awan Union Council Secretary Nasrullah Khan was nabbed by Circle Anti-Corruption Establishment Hafizabad Ansar Farooq Maan while accepting Rs10,000 as bribe from a villager. According to ACE sources, complainant Fida Hussain had applied for the issuance of a birth certificate but the secretary allegedly demanded Rs10,000 as bribe. The complainant submitted his complaint to the circle officer who raided the office of secretary and caught him red-handed while receiving the bribe. A case has been registered against the accused accordingly.